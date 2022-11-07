After 96 hours, FIR for assassination attempt on PTI chief Imran Khan registered

Following directions from the Supreme Court of Pakistan, the Punjab police on Monday registered an FIR for the attempted assassination of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in Wazirabad.

The FIR, a critical legal document which is usually supposed to be registered within 24 hours of an incident, was registered after a lapse of over 96 hours.

The case was lodged at the Wazirabad police station. It included sections pertaining to terrorism, murder, attempt to murder, and others.

It listed the prime suspect as Naveed Meher, who had been arrested from the site of the incident with a gun in his hand.

It was unclear what else is contained in the FIR as it was sealed by the police pending presentation before the apex court on Tuesday morning.

Moreover, police will formally arrest the prime suspect Naveed as a case has now been registered naming him.

The suspect has been in the custody of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Lahore police in Lahore.

Earlier on Monday morning while hearing a contempt of court case, the Surpeme Court asked Punjab police why a case for the assassination attempt was not registered.

[READ: Imran Khan assassination attempt: SC orders Punjab IG to register FIR in 24 hours]( https://www.samaaenglish.tv/news/40020908/pakistan-imran-khan-assassination-attempt-sc-orders-punjab-ig-to-register-fir-in-24-hours)

The police responded that they were waiting for official instructions on the FIR.

The court, however, directed to register the FIR within 24 hours.