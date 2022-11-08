Minor murdered in Multan three months ago was gang raped, forensics confirm

A 12-year-old boy, who was abducted and then found murdered along with cousins, was subjected to gang rape, a report of the Punjab Forensic Science Laboratory confirmed on Monday.

Three cousins, residents of the Makhdoom Rasheed area of Multan, had been abducted and murdered three months ago.

Their bodies were discovered from a pool in the area nearly 24 hours after their disappearance.

The inspector general of Punjab Police had directed the Multan Regional Police Officer to submit a report on the incident. The RPO had in turn submitted samples to the Punjab Forensic Science Laboratory.

The forensic report confirmed that the victim was subjected to rape multiple times.

Rising incidents of child sexual abuse

Data gathered by non-governmental organization (NGO) Sahil showed that during the first six months of 2022, around 2,211 children were sexually abused in the country.

The report said of these at least 1,004 victims were boys and 1,207 victims were girls.

Furthermore, it revealed that at least 12 children per day in the country are sexually abused with the report showing an increase of 17% as compared to last year.

Punjab tops the list in terms of sexual abuse cases with 1,564 cases of child abuse reported. It was followed by Sindh with 338, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) with 77, Balochistan with 23, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), and federal capital Islamabad with a combined 199 cases.