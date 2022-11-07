Federal govt slams Punjab for mismanagement of Wazirabad attack, aftermath

The federal government has slammed the provincial government of Punjab and the police apparatus there for what it called were serious ‘lapses’ before, during and after the assassination attempt on former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

In a letter sent by the Federal Interior Ministry’s Joint Secretary (Security) Mazhar Yasin Wattoo to the Punjab chief and additional secretaries and inspector general of police on Saturday but which only emerged on Monday, pointed to various lapses and flaws of the police.

Referring to the ‘tragic’ incident of firing on the convoy of the PTI chief, Wattoo conveyed the “federal government’s grave concerns on the mishandling of the high profile case.”

He added that an FIR of the said case, “ordinarily required to be registered within 24 hours of any incident, has not been registered even after the lapse of more than 36 hours.”

“The failure to register the FIR despite the fact that the incident took place in the presence of provincial police personnel at the scene is indicative of the provincial government’s lacklustre response to the unfortunate incident,” he wrote.

The letter complained about how the provincial government showed complete unwillingness to provide any kind of explanation regarding the incident, including its “failure to provide adequate security to a former prime minister and the clear lack of adherence to standard operating security procedures in relation to the convoy.”

“The federal government has also noted that the medico-legal examination of the former prime minister has not yet been carried out,” it said.

The letter was concerned that no information was provided on the weapon used in the attack and whether it had been forensically analyzed.

Lamenting the laxness of police in following standard operating procedures (SOPs), the letter noted that the crime scene was not secured for several hours after the incident.

Apart from Imran, the federal government lamented that little to no information was available about the nature of injuries suffered by the other victims.

The release of ‘confessional’ videos of the alleged perpetrator, the letter said, points to severe lapses in the investigation process.

“The afore-mentioned failures of the provincial government and its functionaries are clear evidence of its mishandling of the matter and amounts to criminal negligence,” adding that the law and order situation which emerged in the aftermath of the incident was poorly handled as well.

“The closure of main highways and roads by small groups of miscreants paralyzed life in cities of Punjab and also affected inter-district movement,” it noted, adding that the inability of the provincial police and administration to handle the law and order situation violated the fundamental night of free movement guaranteed under Article 15 of the Constitution.

Referring to the attack on the Governor House in Lahore, the letter said it only demonstrated the mishandling of the situation by the provincial government and was unable to secure the office and residence of the highest constitutional office holder of the province.

“It is imperative that the provincial government immediately gears up its efforts to ensure the maintenance of law and order and protection of the life and property of all citizens,” the federal government exhorted the provincial government.

It further pressed the provincial government to register the FIR of the incident.

“FIR based on facts of the incident should be registered on merits and not on conjectures or speculative allegations immediately, without further loss of time as required under Section 154 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC 1898) by the concerned SHO or Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab as complainant as the delay is grossly illegal and has caused irreparable damage to prosecute the real accused.”