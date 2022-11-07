Wazirabad attack: Rana Sanaullah says ready to join probe into assassination

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Monday termed former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan as an ‘irritant’ who just wanted chaos in the country.

Talking to media in the halls of Parliament on Monday, Sanaullah reacted to being named by Imran as being responsible for the assassination attempt along with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and a senior military officer.

“File the FIR, I am ready to join the investigations,” the interior minister said.

He accused Imran of attempting to drag state institutions into his failed march by naming them.

Sanaullah further said that institutions such as the judiciary and the armed forces are guarantors of the country’s sovereignty and integrity.

It is deplorable to engage these institutions in politics, he said.

“Imran Khan is bad luck for the country, as he wants to create law and order situation,” he said.

“If he is being supported by anyone, it is most unfortunate for the country,” he said cryptically.

Asked about naming of a military officer and the impact this is going to have on the appointment of the next army chief, Sanaullah said that the armed forces were an organized institution. On the extension of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), he said that the statement issued by the military’s media wing was sufficient enough an answer.

Pointing to how Imran had been attacked by a religious extremist as admitted by the sole suspect arrested in the attack thus far, Sanaullah pointed out that Imran has been riling up religious sentiments by talking about things such as the State of Medina, jihad, and by comparing support for him like support for prophets.

“I am quite certain that the religious fanatic Naveed is involved in the Wazirabad incident,” he said.

Talking about arrangements made by the federal government to stop Imran Khan’s long march from entering Islamabad, he said that “significant” arrangements have been made.

Sanaullah challenged if Imran had suffered four gunshot wounds during the assassination attempt.

“If he suffered four gunshot wounds, then I will quit politics,” he said. But if the opposite turns out to be true then Imran must quit politics, he said.

“They must constitute an impartial medical board for medical checkup of Imran Khan,” he said.