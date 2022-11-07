PTI activists block motorways leading to Islamabad from Peshawar, Lahore

In what appear to be coordinated efforts, activists from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday blocked highways leading from Peshawar and Lahore to the federal capital, Islamabad.

The protests erupted following decisions reportedly taken during a meeting presided over by PTI leader Amir Kiyani in which the senior leadership of PTI had decided to block all entry and exit points to Islamabad for 72 hours from Tuesday, November 8.

The major protest was staged on Murree Road in Rawalpindi. The road leads directly to Islamabad.

PTI activists blocked the road by placing a row of chairs and burning tyres.

Another set of protests were staged in Shamsabad.

Several groups were staging smaller protests across the city. One protest was being led by PTI leader Fayyazul Hassan Chauhan, while others by by Raja Basharat, Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi, and MPA Haji Amjad.

Security arrangements

To maintain law and order situation and to avoid any untoward incident, heavy contingents of Police and Rangers had been dispatched to the protest sites.

Furthermore, a spokesperson for police said, “Cases will be registered against the miscreants.”

The decision to block roads was also endorsed by Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi who was leading a PTI protest at Shamsabad.

He said that the highway will remain closed for all kinds of traffic, except ambulances and other emergency vehicles.

PTI’s leadership has now come up with a new strategy for their protest and targeting where it will hurt the federal government the most, the federal capital.

Fayyaz slaps party activist

During the protest on Monday, PTI leader and former party spokesperson Fayyazul Hassan Chauhan was said to be leading a crowd of around 200 to 300 people near Allama Iqbal Park on Murree Road in Rawalpindi.

PTI activists torched tyres and blocked the road for all kinds of traffic.

However, there was some hooliganism in the protests as soon after it started, Chauhan slapped one of his party activists.

This added fuel to the charged crowd and suddenly two groups of the party emerged who forgot about their protest and started to take out their anger on each other.

As a result of the melee, half of the participants left the protest.

Moreover, during the protest, the PTI activists attacked the cameraman of a private television channel and forced them to flee the site.

PTI worker injured after climbing electricity pole

During their hours-long protest in Shamsabad, a PTI worker climbed an electricity pylon.

However, he touched the wires and was electrocuted. The electricity set the activist on fire and flung him from the pole to the ground below.

The activist was shifted to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The PTI activist was identified as 23-years-old Zeenatullah.