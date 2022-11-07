Watch Live
Another U-turn: PTI reschedules long march for Thursday

Decision taken in meeting presided over by PTI vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi
Qazafi Butt Nov 07, 2022
<p>Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’ workers shout slogans during a protest to condemn a shooting incident on their leader’s convoy at Faizabad flyover bridge. PHOTO: ONLINE/FILE</p>

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday decided to reschedule the resumption of its long march from Wazirabad, with the new date set as Thursday.

Earlier, PTI Chairman Imran Khan had announced to resume the long march – halted after the assassination attempt on the PTI chief – on Tuesday.

On Monday, the party delayed the resumption of the march to Wednesday, November 9.

The decision was taken during a meeting presided over by PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Others who attended the meeting included Dr Yasmeen Rashid, Hammad Azhar and others.

The meeting was held to review preparations made for the march and supervise the security arrangements following the Wazirabad incident.

Meanwhile, the PTI leadership in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) seems reluctant to stage a big procession against the Wazirabad incident.

Former National Assembly speaker and PTI leader Asad Qaiser announced that they will hold small rallies around the province next week.

A source inside the PTI said that another meeting is scheduled for tomorrow (Tuesday) to dial in the exact strategy for a smooth long march.

Later, it emerged that the march has been delayed until Thursday.

PTI

PTI protests

Imran Khan attacked

