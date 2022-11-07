Lahore CCPO Ghulam Dogar approaches LHC against his suspension

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has filed an application in Lahore High Court against his suspension from the post of Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO).

He named the federal government, the Establishment Secretary and the Punjab government as the respondents.

In a notification issued on October 27, the federal government had been directed to relinquish his charge within three days while he was suspended on Sunday, November 5, he maintained in his petition.

He said the federal government targeted him by leveling baseless allegations for filing terrorism cases against two ministers, the petition maintained.

Dogar contended that the federal government had no authority to appoint and transfer the CCPO therefore the suspension order should declared null and void.

He added that under the Rules of Business, the Punjab Chief Minister had the authority to appoint or transfer the CCPO.

Further, it was to be requested to stop the suspension and transfer orders until the court concludes the case.

The federal government on Saturday suspended Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, a day after Governor House came under attack.

The disciplinary action was taken as the Lahore police chief failed to comply with the orders of the federal government.