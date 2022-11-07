Punjab police delaying registration of Wazirabad attack case: Shehbaz Gill

With an FIR of the assassination attempt on former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan yet to be registered, party leader Shahbaz Gill blamed the police of his party’s controlled Punjab province for the delay.

Speaking to the media outside the court on Monday after the hearing of a case against him in Islamabad for seditious speech, Gill said that whether a case will be registered for the incident or not will be apparent in the next 24 hours.

“Registering the FIR is the fundamental right of every citizen,” he said, adding that “No one should be denied such rights.”

He said that everyone knows the fragile situation of the country

“A cowardly attack was mounted on PTI Chairman Imran Khan,” he said, adding that “God has given him new lease of life.”

He claimed that Imran had even sacrificed his government for the sake of the country.

“Fresh elections will make the country prosperous and strong,” he commented.

He said that he does not have the courage to think about what has been happening with PTI leader Azam Swati.

He further said that it was routine for politicians to criticize each other, but now the situation has gone in a completely different direction.

“It is time to impose rule of law in the country,” he said.