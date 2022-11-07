Watch Live
WATCH: How many times did Alia Bhatt say ‘Shiva’ in Brahmastra?

People claim she said it more than 100 times
Samaa Web Desk Nov 07, 2022
<p>Photo: Brahmastra Film/Instagram</p>

Ayan Mukherji directorial Brahmastra Part One: Shiva was greatly appreciated by people for its VFX, but also trolled for its cringe-worthy dialogues. Above all, Alia Bhatt was trolled for taking ‘Shiva’s’ name a zillion times in the movie.

An Indian website, Scoopwoop shared a video in which a person compiled every time Bhatt said ‘Shiva’ in Brahmastra, and people have lost count.

Watch the video here:

One social media user said that in KBCKaun Banega Crorepati –, it will be asked how many times the Highway actor said Shiva in the movie while another said, “Sonam Kapoor was right in Koffee with Karan, this movie should’ve been named as Shiva No. 1.”

Check out how people reacted to the video.

