Poor internet, cellular service: IT ministry to form telecom tribunal to redress complaints

Federal IT and Telecom Minister Syed Amin Ul Haq has taken notice of complaints about the country’s non-standard mobile and internet service and announced formation of a telecom tribunal to redress complaints.

He stated that the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has the responsibility of evaluating the quality of service in several locations of the nation.

He added that the regulator had a history of taking such issues seriously and many related businesses were punished in the past too.

He went on to say that the IT ministry will meet with the telecom service providers to discuss the issue of service quality, listen to their complaints, and attempt to resolve the matter via conversation.

Haq said that attempts were being made to establish a separate tribunal for complaints pertaining to the telecom sector.