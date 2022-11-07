Watch Live
PTI decides to block passage to and from Islamabad

Protests will last for 72 hours from Tuesday afternoon
Naeem Janjua Nov 07, 2022
<p>Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’ workers shout slogans and burn tyres during a protest at Faizabad flyover in Islamabad on Friday. PHOTO: ONLINE</p>

The senior leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to block all entry and exit points to Islamabad for 72 hours from 12 pm tomorrow (Tuesday).

This decision was taken in a meeting presided over by PTI leader Amir Kiyani. Other senior PTI leaders present in the meeting included former federal minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan, former SAPM Ali Nawaz and other leaders. Most of these leaders are based in and around Islamabad.

Punjab Assembly deputy speaker Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi also endorsed the decision.

Having previously announced to resume their long march from Wazirabad, where an attempt was made to assassinate party leader Imran Khan, PTI’s leadership has now come up with a new strategy for their protest and targeting where it will hurt the federal government the most, the federal capital.

PTI activists, following the attack on Imran Khan’s container in Wazirabad tehsil of Gujranwala district on Thursday, have been staging a countrywide protest in various cities across the country, including in Islamabad, Lahore, Multan, Karachi, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta and several other cities.

