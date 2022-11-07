Want immediate LG polls in Karachi, but not without correct delimitations, voter lists

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has, in principle, ruled out holding local government elections in Karachi, Hyderabad divisions and surrounding areas until delimitations based on fresh census are held.

This was stated by MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Monday while speaking to the media at a ceremony to lay the foundation for the first IT Park of Karachi.

When asked what was MQM-P’s stance on holding local government elections in the city, which have been postponed thrice already and a decision from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) expected later in the week, he stated they wanted to go to polls.

“First priority we believe is to immediately hold local government elections across the country,” he said, adding, “But for that, it is important to roll back the fake and biased delimitation.”

“Second, it is necessary to wait for the upcoming census so that there is a correct count of the population, as is the want of democracy, accurate voter lists, and delimitation based on the new, accurate voter lists,” he said.

The final step was transparent voting so that the right of franchise is respected and the true representatives of the public are put in office.

“We want local government elections as soon as possible but with corrected delimitation and fresh census,” he asserted.

Asked if such a demand goes against what the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) wants and that such a demand means they do not want to hold local government elections, Siddiqui clarified that you couldn’t delimit constituencies where one Union Council (UC) comprises just 25,000 people while a second UC comprises 90,000 people.

“Would you call it a local government election based on such delimitations?”

Asked if this would be up for discussion in the upcoming meeting with PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, Siddiqui said that these were basic questions regarding democracy which need to be answered.

This is not just a demand of the MQM-P, he said that the decision from the Supreme Court was applicable to all of Pakistan.

He questioned why when there is democratic rule in the country, grassroots democracy such as local body elections disappear but return during times of dictatorship.

“Even during democratic times, there should be basic democracy (Local government),” he said.

Asked if these statements suggested that MQM-P could exit the ruling coalition, Siddiqui said that the government had made some promises and that they should renege on them.

‘If I am no longer a minister, you won’t be either’

Earlier while addressing the groundbreaking ceremony, Federal Information Technology Minister Aminul Haq expressed his disappointment over the federal government’s reluctance to release funds for his ministry’s projects.

He claimed that for the past three months, their projects have been stuck in the finance ministry.

Haq said that he will take up the matter with Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in meetings during his week-long trip to Islamabad.

If you do not bring a positive change in your attitude, then listen closely, if I do not remain a minister, then neither will you, you know very well what I mean,“ he said while sending a message to Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

“You will have to give relief to people in the IT industry, and telecom sector, stubbornness will not work.”

He added that he will be bringing a new proposal to the finance ministry and that he was hopeful it will be approved. “,” Haq threatened.