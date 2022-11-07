Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

Pakistan witnesses last lunar eclipse of 2022

Met Office says eclipse started at 5:06pm and will continue for over an hour in most locations
Nov 08, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>The ‘Blood Moon’ is seen during a total lunar eclipse. PHOTO: ONLINE</p>

The ‘Blood Moon’ is seen during a total lunar eclipse. PHOTO: ONLINE

People living in Pakistan will be able to see the last total lunar eclipse of the year on November 8, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) stated on Monday.

The eclipse will be fully visible in most parts of South America, Asia, Australia, North America, portions of northern and eastern Europe, and Australia.

The Met Office has said that the celestial event will also be partially visible in Pakistan starting at moonrise.

People living in major cities across the nation, including Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta, Gilgit, Muzaffarabad, and others, will be able to see the eclipse.

A total lunar eclipse, partial lunar eclipse, and penumbral lunar eclipse are the three different forms of lunar eclipses.

Tuesday will see the moon glow red during the astronomical event that won’t be repeated until 2025.

People are advised to watch the lunar eclipse but with precautionary measures.

Major Cities Coverage (%) Partial Eclipse Begins (Moonrise) Partial Eclipse Ends Penumbral Eclipse Ends Duration (hh:mm) Eclipse Type
Islamabad 61.01 17:06 17:49 18:56 1:50 Partial
Lahore 62.96 17:05 17:49 18:56 1:51 Partial
Karachi 00.88 17:46 17:49 18:56 1:10 Partial
Peshawar 52.55 17:12 17:49 18:56 1:44 Partial
Quetta 14.06 17:38 17:49 18:56 1:18 Partial
Gilgit 74.54 16:57 17:49 18:56 1:59 Partial
Muzaffarabad 65.20 17:04 17:49 18:56 1:52 Partial

Lunar Eclipse

red moon

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div