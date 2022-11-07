Pakistan witnesses last lunar eclipse of 2022

People living in Pakistan will be able to see the last total lunar eclipse of the year on November 8, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) stated on Monday.

The eclipse will be fully visible in most parts of South America, Asia, Australia, North America, portions of northern and eastern Europe, and Australia.

The Met Office has said that the celestial event will also be partially visible in Pakistan starting at moonrise.

People living in major cities across the nation, including Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta, Gilgit, Muzaffarabad, and others, will be able to see the eclipse.

A total lunar eclipse, partial lunar eclipse, and penumbral lunar eclipse are the three different forms of lunar eclipses.

Tuesday will see the moon glow red during the astronomical event that won’t be repeated until 2025.

People are advised to watch the lunar eclipse but with precautionary measures.