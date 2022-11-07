FBR assures traders to stop raids

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) have assured traders that they will not be subject to raids.

This was assured by FBR Chairman Asim Ahmed who, along with senior officers of Pakistan Customs, visited Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI) and the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) to hear the problems faced by traders.

Karachi Chamber President Tariq Yusuf, Zubair Motiwala and Ibrahim Kasambi among other leaders told the FBR team that the anti-smuggling squad of Customs have been raiding clothing factories and charging them with smuggling.

Officials confiscate goods set for export. The stock is returned after the case has been settled by the court, but it is always less than the quantity that was confiscated while it also delays shipments.

Customs Chief Collector Yakub Makho, who accompanied Ahmed, instructed the businessmen to take photographs and check the service cards of Customs officers conducting raids.

Talking to businessmen at FPCCI, the FBR chairman said that retail and wholesale sectors have yet to submit tax returns, which can help generate an annual revenue of Rs20 billion.

He further said that the issue of tax refunds are improving after the arrival of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar to the country.

Moreover, FPCCI Senior Vice President Sulaiman Chawla, Vice President Shabbir Mansha, MA Jabbar and Mian Nasir Hayat Magu urged the FBR to simplify the tax system for small businesses and put an end to the unjustified notices by the FBR.