‘Are you a fraud too?’ Ushna Shah receives backlash on spilling beans about ‘industry’

Renowned Pakistani actor Ushna Shah shared the secret behind the glitz and glam of the industry and revealed that most of the people in it are frauds.

Earlier today, the Habs actor took to her Twitter account and said, “Most people in it are frauds. Most things are an illusion. When there is a lot of hype there is often (not always) less talent to back it up.”

Shah further added that film, TV, sports, and even humanitarian work is deceitful.

She conceded, “The ratio of scams to authenticity is sad and a bit demoralizing.”

Many people seem to agree with the actor and say that this definition fits the entire society. While others said that she also belongs to the same industry, is she a fraud herself too?

Check out how social media users reacted to Shah’s tweet.