Wazirabad attack: Lahore police expand investigation to include prime suspect’s two friends

Lahore police on Monday expanded their investigation into the Wazirabad attempted assassination on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to include two friends of the prime suspect, Naveed Meher.

Investigations into the attack have so far included the prime suspect and 23 others because prior to the attack, the suspect claimed that he was with his friends.

So far police have apprehended Meher and another suspect from a mobile market in Wazirabad who was the brother of a PML-N member.

Police, however, say investigations are still underway.

On November 3, Imran escaped with bullet wounds to his legs from an assassination attempt during his long march in Wazirabad on Thursday. He was leading supporters on a highly publicized march to the federal capital to press for early elections.

At least one person was killed while 14 others, including Imran, were injured in a gun attack believed to have been orchestrated with multiple gunmen.

In the videos, Naveed Meher claimed that he had planned to assassinate PTI chairman since the long march had left Lahore, adding that he reached Wazirabad on his motorbike alone.

He said Imran Khan was misguiding people which was the sole reason behind the attempt.