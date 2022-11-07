Selena Gomez claps back at her kidney donor for unfollowing her on Instagram

Selena Gomez shut down her kidney donor ‘friend’, Francia Raisa, after she unfollowed her on Instagram for saying Taylor Swift is her only friend in Hollywood.

The rift between the two started when Gomez, while promoting her documentary, My Mind & Me told Rolling Stone Magazine that the Shake It Off singer is her only friend in the industry.

She said, “I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities. My only friend in the industry really is Taylor, so I remember feeling like I didn’t belong.”

Francia, who donated her kidney to Gomez, replied to her statement on her ENews official Instagram account with a comment, “Interesting”, which she later deleted. Also, she has unfollowed the Taki Taki singer on Instagram.

Gomez who still follows Raisa – whom she previously called a part of her family – replied in one of the videos on TikTok saying, “Sorry I didn’t mention every person I know.”

Gomez and Raisa have been friends for over 10 years and have even referred to each other as ‘sisters’ in the past.

As recent as July, Raisa discussed how she had to alter her diet after she donated a kidney to Gomez.

“Because I have one kidney functioning, and it acts as a filter to my body, I can’t consume as much protein. I eat a lot, I know I’m skinny, but I chow down so that was a very huge concern for me when I talked to the doctor,” she told Yahoo Life.