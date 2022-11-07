Rupee sees positive momentum continue over $13b financial package

The Pakistani rupee continued its weekend positive trend into the new week, as it registered a marginal improvement of 26 paisas to rise to Rs221.66 during intra-day trading in the interbank market on Monday.

According to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday, the rupee appreciated by 0.12% as it halted a streak where it had lost around Rs1.3.

After making gains of around Rs1.3 against the rupee last week, the greenback on Friday lost some steam and fell marginally by 0.01% against the rupee.

The rupee’s modest recovery came after the announcement of $13 billion financial package from China and Saudi Arabia.

Open market

The Pakistani rupee on Monday was trading at Rs227.75 against the US dollar in the open market.