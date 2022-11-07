Challenge of the century: Shehbaz to present Pakistan as example of climate devastation

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will today raise the devastation caused by climate change events in Pakistan as an example to the world over what he termed was a “challenge of the century” for world leaders.

Shehbaz had arrived in Egypt last night to attend the Sharm El-Sheikh Climate Implementation Summit at the 27th UN Climate Change Conference (COP-27).

He has been invited to co-chair the COP-27 conference along with Egyptian President Abdul Fattah Al-Sisi on the latter’s invitation.

As the chair of G-77, he is expected to urge the world to deliver on its commitment to climate finance and the loss and damage fund.

In a message posted on social media site Twitter, Shehbaz highlighted the importance of the summit.

“The deliberations by the world leaders will shape the future of our struggle against climate change,” he said, adding, “What we face today is the challenge of the century.”

Shehbaz reminded that world leaders have a duty to leave a clean and green environment for our coming generations.

“At COP27, we should vow to succeed at all costs.”

COP-27 schedule

On Monday, Shehbaz is expected to visit Sharm El-Sheikh International Convention Center to attend the opening ceremony of the “Sharm Al Sheikh Climate Implementation Summit”.

He is expected to later meet with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres. At the end of their meeting, they are expected to have a joint press stake-out.

He will then participate in an important round table on “Early Warning for All Executive Plans Launch”.

Later, he is expected to attend the “Middle East Green Initiative Summit” hosted by Saudi Arabia. Shehbaz is also expected to meet with Egypt President Al-Sisi and the Emir of Kuwait.