Imran Khan assassination attempt: SC orders Punjab IG to register FIR in 24 hours

The Supreme Court ordered Monday to register the First Information Report (FIR) of the attack on former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan in Waziriabad within 24 hours otherwise the court will take the suo motu notice.

During the hearing of the contempt of court case against Imran, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial remarked, “Under the criminal justice system, the police can register the FIR itself. It’s been more than 90 hours but an FIR has not been registered.”

The CJP directed the Punjab IG Faisal Shahkar: “ Register an FIR within 24 hours otherwise we will take the suo motu notice.“

Punjab IG Shahkar told the court that the provincial government was not allowing him to register the FIR on the incident.

The chief justice said that there has be a valid justification for why an FIR has not been registered yet. Do your work as per the law and get it investigated, he told IG Shahkar.

“As long as long you are on your post, no one will stop you from discharging your duties, and if someone does interfere then the court will interfere in their matters.”

Punjab IG said one of the options to register the FIR is to register a case on the application of the family of the deceased.

The CJP replied the court has no concerned about what options are available. There has been an attempt to assassinate a national leader, understand the sensitivity of the matter, he said.

On November 3, Imran escaped with bullet wounds to his legs from an assassination attempt during his long march in Wazirabad on Thursday. He was leading supporters on a highly publicized march to the federal capital to press for early elections.

At least one person was killed while 14 others, including Imran, were injured in a gun attack believed to have been orchestrated with multiple gunmen.

The FIR of the incident, however, has not been registered so far.