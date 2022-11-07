List of 6 upcoming Sony Xperia phones in 2023 leaked

Sony might introduce as many as six smartphones in 2023, according to a Reddit user. They will all be furnished with Snapdragon processors.

Before continuing, readers should remember that the leak’s source is unknown and should be taken with a grain of salt.

Six Sony Xperia phones are anticipated for 2023, according to the leak. PM-142x-BV, PM-143x-BV, PM-144x-BV, PM-145x-BV, PM-146x-BV, and PM-147x-BV are the model numbers for these gadgets.

Among them, there will be one device with the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, two with the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1, and three with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform.

The SD8G2 chip could be present in the Xperia 1 V, Xperia 5 V, and Xperia Pro 2023.

The Snapdragon 865-equipped Sony Xperia Pro was released in 2020. In 2021, the Snapdragon 888-powered Xperia Pro-I went on sale.

With barely two months left in the year, it appears that the Japanese tech giant has no intentions to introduce an Xperia Pro model powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or 8+ Gen 1.

The SD6G1 could provide power to the Xperia 10 V. There is a chance that the SD4G1 will be present in the Xperia Ace IV.

The Xperia Ace IV was the subject of various rumors that surfaced in October.

It is anticipated to include a 4,500mAh battery with 18W charging, a 3.5mm audio port, SD4G1, 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage, a microSD card slot, and a 5.5-inch OLED FHD+ display with a 21:9 aspect ratio.

The second SD4G1 phone can be the identical Ace model with different branding for international regions. The full specifications of the other Sony phones are not yet revealed.