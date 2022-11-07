Parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu Kashmir blanketed by snow

High altitude areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Jammu Kashmir continued to receive intermittent snowfall for the third consecutive day on Monday.

Winter has taken hold in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) high altitude areas, particularly in the Hazara Division and the Swat valley with many tourist destinations blanketed by white powder.

In the tourist attraction, Mahudand Lake of Swat, the entire landscape has turned white after receiving heavy snowfall.

Similarly in the Hazara Division, at least three inches of snow was recorded in the hill station of Naran. Meanwhile in Mansehra and Ayubia, rain and snow have fallen for the third consecutive day.

Tourists visiting the northern parts of Pakistan rejoiced.

In the Kaghan Valley, employees of the Galiyat Development Authority (CDA) have been engaged in relief efforts, clearing roads and any landslides.

Azad Kashmir

In the autonomous region of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) snow has turned mountain tops white apart from rains washing the countryside.

After snowfall, Lipa Valley and Haveli District have seen the temperature drop.