Karachi receives first drizzle of winter

Karachi received its first winter drizzle on Monday as morning as light westerly winds swept the metropolis.

A light drizzle was reported in various neighborhoods of the city, including II Chundriger Road, MA Jinnah Road, and adjoining areas.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department said the country would see first spell of winter rains and snowfall from the past weekend.

The official reported that a he westerly wave would enter the country on November 4 (evening/night) and persist till November 7.

The official predicted that daytime temperatures would likely drop by two to four degrees Celsius in the country’s southern regions and between five and seven degrees Celsius in the northern regions, including north Balochistan.

On Sunday, rains were reported in many places of Balochistan including Harnai.

After the westerly wave passed, a wave of cold is forecasted to sweep higher altitude regions.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, heavy rains may cause landslides.

Over the weekend, Chitral received its first snowfall of winter.

Wheat planting will benefit from the rainy season, while rice crop harvesting may be impacted.