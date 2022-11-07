PSX boosts up over news of financial package from China, KSA

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) started business week positively on Monday to 42,139.93 points, breaking past 42,000 point barrier.

The Karachi Stock Exchange 100-Index benchmark saw early trading of the index opening at 42,000.70 points. The stocks, however, started to rise on the back of news that China and Saudi Arabia will give a $13 billion financial package to Pakistan.

The top contributor to the index includes Oil and Gas Exploration Companies, up by 42.53 points.

While, the highest change was observed in Refinery which improved by 1.35%.

The volume leader, however, remained WorldCall Telecom, which saw a positive change of 5.10% in its share price.