Tremor rattles Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, surrounding areas

A 4.9 magnitude earthquake rattled different cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday morning.

According to National Seismic Monitoring Centre, Islamabad, the epicenter of the quake which struck on Monday morning was located on the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border at the depth of 227 kilometers.

Tremors were felt in the northern and upper regions of the country, including the Malakand, and Hazara Divisions.

No casualties have been reported so far.