Pakistan » Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

Tremor rattles Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, surrounding areas

No casualties have been reported so far
Web desk Nov 07, 2022
A 4.9 magnitude earthquake rattled different cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday morning.

According to National Seismic Monitoring Centre, Islamabad, the epicenter of the quake which struck on Monday morning was located on the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border at the depth of 227 kilometers.

Tremors were felt in the northern and upper regions of the country, including the Malakand, and Hazara Divisions.

No casualties have been reported so far.

