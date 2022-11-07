Yasir Hussain’s cheesy remark on Alia, Ranbir’s first child

Yasir Hussain often receives backlash for his candidness and this time again ,people are booing him for his remark on the birth of Alia Bhatt’s baby girl.

On Sunday, the Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt shared with her fans that she and Ranbir Kapoor have been blessed with a baby girl.

Many celebrities from the Hindi film industry congratulated the couple, on the contrary, Pakistani host and actor, Yasir Hussain had something different to offer the new parents.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Hussain shared the news with a caption, “Tabhi Aaj Kabir bohot khush hai. Do mulkon ki dosti k liye mai tayaar hu. (That’s why Kabir – his son – is very happy today. I’m ready for the friendship of two countries).”

However, his ‘hilarious’ statement was not well received by social media users as one sarcastically said that it’s a good approach of getting famous, while another person said that this is utter nonsense.

