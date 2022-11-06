Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 11pm | 6th November 2022 Samaa News Headlines 11pm | 6th November 2022 Nov 06, 2022 Samaa News Headlines 11pm | 6th November 2022 Recommended Imran Khan announces to resume long march from Wazirabad on Tuesday Death toll rises after plane crash in Lake Victoria in Tanzania Shahid Afridi suggests Babar Azam to change his batting position Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular Not all heroes wear capes: Moazzam Gondal who died catching Wazirabad gunman ‘Where do broken hearts go?’: Have Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik separated? Wazirabad attack: Imran Khan receiving treatment in Lahore as political bickering begins