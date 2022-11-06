Debate over politics in passenger bus outcomes one killing

The debate over politics during a bus journey took an ugly shape, and it eventually resulted in the killing of one passenger while another sustained bullet injuries.

According to the police, the incident took place on Sunday on Swat Motorway near Katlang Interchange in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The bus in which two brothers named Waqasuddin and Rahimuddin were traveling was en route to Taimargirah.

During their journey, they got engaged in a political debate with other passengers. However, with both parties refusing to accept the other’s viewpoint, matters heated up.

Some unidentified passengers had an altercation with Waqasuddin and Rahimuddin but those non-party to the debate meddled.

But this didn’t end the grudge.

The police said that the suspects called their relatives who forcibly stopped the passenger bus near Katlang Interchange.

They got both brothers off the vehicle and attacked them with batons first.

Then, a suspect took out a weapon and started open firing owing to which Rahimuddin died on the spot while Waqasuddin sustained bullet injuries.

The injured victim was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The police said they have impounded the passenger bus and registered a case against unidentified suspects.