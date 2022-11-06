Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Tech » Gaming

South Korea’s DRX crowned League of Legends world champions

DRX took command after many upsets, in particular thanks to 19-year-old Kim "Zeka" Geon-woo
AFP Nov 06, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>DRX and T1 face off in an all-Korean League of Legends World Championships final. PHOTO: AFP</p>

DRX and T1 face off in an all-Korean League of Legends World Championships final. PHOTO: AFP

South Korean team DRX were crowned League of Legends world champions on Saturday after scoring a surprise 3-2 victory over compatriots T1 in a thrilling final of the eSports tournament in San Francisco.

T1, the most successful team in eSports history, started as favorites and took the lead in the first round of the competition.

But DRX took command after many upsets, in particular thanks to 19-year-old Kim “Zeka” Geon-woo.

Their win, the team’s first-ever, was highly anticipated for talented 26-year-old Kim “Deft” Hyuk-kyu, who started competing in 2014 but had only made it past the quarter-finals once, also in 2014.

No player so “old” had ever won the world championships until this year.

The final took place at the Chase Center in San Francisco, home to the Golden State Warriors NBA team, in front of some 16,000 spectators.

The League of Legends World Championship is considered one of the most prestigious eSports tournaments.

esports

esports tournament

League of Legends

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div