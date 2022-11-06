Fazlur Rehman directs govt to show no leniency towards Imran

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday reacted strongly to Pakistan Tehreeen-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s decision to resume his long march next week.

In a press conference in Islamabad on Sunday, Rehman said that the six-day-long long march by Imran Khan was a failure.

Noting that it had already resulted in the loss of several lives and shifting stances, he directed the coalition government not to show any leniency towards Imran Khan.

Asked that he too had led a long march during the tenure of the PTI chief, Rehman said that the difference between theirs and Imran’s march is that the JUI-F led a peaceful march where no one’s rights were usurped, the sit-in was staged in the location identified by the city administration and no need for alarm was raised.

By contrast, Imran never stuck to the place identified by the administration or the court.

“There should first be a JIT on the lies spewed by Imran,” he said, adding that once again, there was a concerted effort to push the country into a difficult moment.

He accused the PTI government of destroying the economy and handing the central bank over to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Terming Imran a better actor than Bollywood superstars Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan, he said that the PTI chief was once again involved in a drama over the Wazirabad attack and that India was celebrating this acting performance over their stars.

“At first we too felt sympathy over the attack and wanted to reach out and offer our condolences,” he said, adding that when they saw the drama of whether he was struck by two bullets or four, or no bullets at all and then not registering the FIR or getting the legally binding medicolegal examination completed.

He continued that when he was shot in the legs, instead of going to a hospital specialized for bones, he went to one specialized for cancer.

Rehman also expressed strong objections over the accusations aimed at Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, noting that the entire incident occurred in Punjab, but the federal government was being blamed.

Declaring the long march as having failed, he added that it could not be revived, adding that now Sanaullah has a fix waiting for Imran in Islamabad.

“Don’t give any form of relief to them.”

On the appointment of the army chief, he said that if we would appoint the army chief on his insistence or based on like or dislike. Then every party would do the same. What would that reduce the institution to? he asked, suggesting it would politicize the military.

“This would mean that the PPP, PML-N, and JUI-F have their own army chiefs. What kind of military would it be then?”

He said that illogical demands should not be made.

On whether the PTI should be allowed to protest in the federal capital, Rehman said that if they talk about bringing weapons and wave them about, who will grant them permission to enter the federal capital and hold a protest?

Asked about growing religious extremism, he said that Imran was spreading greater extremism.

“Sometimes he gives a religious touch to his movement, and now he has given it a terrorism touch.”