Audit report reveals Rs100m irregularities in postal services during PTI tenure

The audit report of the communications ministry for the fiscal year 2021-22 has revealed a mega corruption scandal worth more than Rs100 million during the tenure of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) examined records of the postal services under ministry of communications when PTI’s Murad Saeed was leading it.

It said that the ministry could not furnish record of expenses worth more than Rs20 billion and expenses worth only Rs5 billion could be audited of total Rs26 billion.

The report also highlighted 28 cases of irregularities worth more than Rs50 million in the head office and general post offices (GPOs).

It mentioned that as much as Rs10.70 million were illegally withdrawn from the special savings accounts of the pensioners.

The audit report highlighted that over Rs40 million were withdrawn as pensions through forged signatures and fake affidavits with collusion of GPOs’ staff.

Some cases were referred to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and police but no departmental action was taken, the report said.