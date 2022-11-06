Compromising video: SC clarifies it holds no control over place where Azam Swati stayed

Supreme Court (SC) on Sunday clarified that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Muhammad Azam Khan Swati never stayed at the Supreme Court Judges Rest House in Quetta but at Balochistan Judicial Academy where his alleged objectionable video was recorded.

Earlier in a press conference, Senator Azam Swati alleged that an unknown user sent his private video with wife to his spouse.

He said that the video was recorded during his stay at Supreme Court Judicial Lodges in Quetta.

While making this revelation, the PTI leader could not hold his emotions and burst into tears.

“They made the video during my stay in Quetta Supreme Court Judicial Lodges,” he said, adding, “My wife, daughter, and granddaughters have left the country.”

However, a press release issued by the SC’s public relations officer has repudiated victim’s claims saying that the place where the Senator stayed was not managed by them.

The press release read, “Senator Mr. Muhammad Azam Khan Swati has been circulated in electronic/social media whereby it is alleged that during his stay at Supreme Court Judicial Lodges, Quetta, some objectionable video was recorded.”

“Supreme Court Judges Rest House, Quetta is being managed and supervised by the Registrar Office Supreme Court of Pakistan Islamabad and is meant for the use of Hon’ble serving and former Judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan,” it added.

The press release repudiated Swati’s claims saying that the place was never used by the PTI Senator.

“However, according to Special Branch, Balochistan, Mr. Azam Swati during the aforesaid visit stayed at Balochistan Judicial Academy (Judicial Complex Quetta), which is not under the control of the Supreme Court of Pakistan,” it added.

Earlier in a press release, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) said that the video was examined forensically as per international standards and found to be doctored.

The agency shared that the said video was made using “deep fake tools to create misunderstanding and defame the Honourable Senator”.

“Initial forensic analysis revealed that the video has been edited, and different video clips have been joined with defaced faces. Further analysis, revealed that faces have been swapped in the images using photoshop,” FIA stated in its statement.