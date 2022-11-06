PM Shehbaz leaves for Egypt to attend COP27

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday left for Egypt to participate in the Sharm El-Sheikh Climate Implementation Summit at the 27th UN Climate Change Conference (COP-27), due to be held on November 7-8.

In a series of messages posted on social media platform Twitter, the prime minister wrote, “The conference will take place in Egypt can be a watershed in humanity’s fight against climate change and global warming. This year’s extreme climatic events in Pakistan and Horn of Africa have showcased climate change globalization. Turning a blind eye to its lethal effects will be criminal.”

As the chair of G-77, he is expected to urge the world to deliver on its commitment to climate finance and the loss and damage fund.

Without financial support, developing countries will continue to remain exposed to the multifarious threats of climate change, he said.

“We are asking for climate justice.”

He also wrote that Pakistan’s post-disaster needs assessment has shows the country’s journey to recovery and rehabilitation can be held back by public debt, rising international energy, and food prices and lack of access to adaption funds.

“The world should treat Pakistan as a case study.”

Last month, the COP27 announced to confer the vice-presidency of the conference to PM Shehbaz.

Among the 195 countries of the United Nations, Pakistan has received the honor as a result of the effective voice raised by PM Shehbaz Sharif at global and regional forums, regarding the need for an urgent climate action plan.

The presidency of the conference is with Egypt’s President Abdul Fattah Al-Sisi. He invited PM Shehbaz to co-chair the COP-27 roundtable meeting along with the prime minister of Norway.

The conference will be attended by world leaders, think tanks, and the heads of governments and international financial institutions.

Following the recent floods, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif effectively voiced immediate action on climate change, at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of State and Government, Samarkand, and the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, New York.

The prime minister’s proposal for global cooperation in addressing the challenge of climate change had received endorsement by several countries.