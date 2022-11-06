Celebrations: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir welcome first addition to family

Indian superstar couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have welcomed their first child into the world, the actor announced in a social media post on Sunday.

In a post on Instagram, Bhatt and Ranbir, who appeared in Bollywood mega production Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva together this year, shared an image of a lion pride with a lion, a lioness and a cub.

Bhatt termed the arrival of their first child the “best news of our lives.”

“Our baby is here… and what a magical girl she is,” Bhatt said in the brief note as she announced the arrival of the latest Kapoor magician.

“We are officially bursting with love – blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Churail Sarwat (@sarwatg)

Bhatta and Kapoor tied the knot in April this year in what was one of the most anticipated weddings of Bollywood after the couple had dated for about five years.

Felicitations

Soon after the announcement, celebrities from near and far started to congratulate the couple.

Bollywood Superstar Akshay Kumar congratulated the couple and added, “No bigger joy in the world than to have a daughter. Bless you all.”

Kapil Sharma congratulated the new “mummy” and “papa”.

“This is the bestest gift of God you guys are blessed with. Lots of love to little princess. God bless your beautiful family.

Malaika Aarora said she couldn’t wait to see the “little Alia”.

Sonam Kapoor, who welcomed a child of her own this year, too expressed her impatience to see the baby girl.

Jhanvi Kapoor was ll love with a series of ‘hearts’ messaged.

Deepika Padukone congratulated Alia.