Shahid Afridi suggests Babar Azam to change his batting position

Former captain Shahid Afridi has suggested that out-of-form batter Babar Azam should change his batting position as Pakistan are set to take on New Zealand or England in the semifinal.

The Pakistan captain is struggling for form with the bat as he managed to score just 39 runs in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup.

While speaking to SAMAA exclusively, he suggested that Pakistan should not shuffle the batting order in the knockout games.

“First congratulations to everyone in Pakistan for a magnificent victory and qualifying for the semifinal,” he said. “I said it before the start of the tournament, that it would be huge if Pakistan make into the semifinal.”

“Players are performing well so far, but I think Babar should show some responsibly in batting because they are experimenting with the batting order, which they shouldn’t do,” Afridi said.

Moreover he said, “Utilise the powerplay, and Babar should come down to number three position and elevate [Mohammad] Haris as an opener.”