Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

Green transport: Sindh govt to run tests Karachi’s first-ever electric buses tomorrow

These will be the first-ever electric vehicles to operate in public sector
Saad Sabri Nov 06, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>The Sindh government will launch a new bus service in Karachi tomorrow. Photo: Twitter/sharjeelinam</p>

The Sindh government will launch a new bus service in Karachi tomorrow. Photo: Twitter/sharjeelinam

In a move aimed at improving the environment of the city where vehicular emissions contribute to its poor air quality, the provincial government will be running tests for environment-friendly buses in Karachi from tomorrow.

In a message posted on social media site Twitter, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the provincial government is launching a new bus service in Karachi tomorrow (Monday)

These will be Pakistan’s first-ever electrical public transport vehicles that are completely environment friendly.

The routes will be finalized after the test run for the electric buses is complete.

In 2021, Sindh Transport Minister Syed Owais Shah had launched Pakistan’s first electric bus in Karachi.

Speaking to the media after the launching ceremony, he had promised that additional electric buses would be brought on to the city’s roads in cooperation with the private sector.

As many as 100 electric buses were planned to hit the road by the end of 2021 but it did not transpire.

Karachi

electric buses

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div