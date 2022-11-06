Imran Khan announces to resume long march from Wazirabad on Tuesday

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday announced to resume his long march for early elections from Wazirabad on Tuesday.

In a video address, he conceded that his government was facing stiff resistance from the police on registering an FIR naming a senior military officer.

“Despite there being a coalition government, we have been unable to register an FIR on the (Wazirabad) attack for three days,” Imran said.

He added that thus far they have been told that the FIR can be filed dagainst Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah but not against the senior military officer.

“I want to ask our justice system, are there any people in Pakistan who are above the law?” he asked.

“When a former prime minister of the country is saying that these three people are involved - an investigation will show whether they were involved or not,” Imran said, adding, “it is my right to name them in the FIR when I knew who is involved and to investigate them.”

Later, he announced that he will resume the march from Tuesday in Wazirabad, where an attempted assassination had brought the march to a grounding halt.