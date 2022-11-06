Senate chairman forms 14-member committee to probe Azam Swati’s video

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on Sunday named a 14-member special committee to inquire into the alleged leaked video of fellow Senator Azam Swati. A notification to this effect was issued by Joint Secretary Rabeea Anwar.

The special committee has been tasked with compiling and presenting its report into the matter within 30 days.

The special committee formed includes leaders of all political parties elected to the upper house of parliament including the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan (JUI-P), Baloch Awami Party (BAP), Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), National Party (NP), Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP), Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Baloch National Party (BNP), Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F), Awami National Party (ANP), Pakistan Muslim League (PML) and independent candidates.

Senator Swati, however, has been excluded from the committee. Instead, his party and senate colleague Mohsin Aziz has been incldued in the committee.

The notification said that in their first meeting the committee will elect its chairperson while it will have 30 days to complete its probe and submit a report.

The notification explained that this had been done to “avoid any conflict of interest”.

The committee members include:

Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar – PML-N

Senator Mohsin Aziz – PTI

Senator Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani – PPP

Senator Molana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri – JUIP

Senator Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar – BAP

Senator Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari – MQM-P

Senator Muhammad Tahir Bizenjo – NP

Senator Sardar Muhammad Shafeeq Tareen – PkMAP

Senator Mushtaq Ahmed – JI

Senator Muhammad Qasim – BNP

Senator Syed Muzafar Hussain Shah – PML-F

Senator Hidayatullah Khan – ANP

Senator Kamil Ali Agha – PML

Senator Dilawar Khan – Independent Group

On Saturday, Sanjrani had announced to constitute a Parliamentary committee to probe into allegations leveled by PTI Senator Azam Swati that compromising videos of him with his wife had been recorded during his stay in Quetta.

READ: Parliamentary committee to probe Azam Swati video allegations: Senate chairman