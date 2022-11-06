Shadab Khan equals Shahid Afridi’s T20I record

Star leg-spinner Shadab Khan has equalled the record of former captain Shahid Afridi for most wickets in T20 internationals for Pakistan.

The leg-spinner achieved the feat after claiming figures of two for 30 from his four-over spell during Pakistan’s four-wicket win against Bangaldesh.

The 24-year-old has now bagged 97 wickets in 82 appearances for the Men in Green. Afridi achieved the same feat in 98 matches.

With 85 wickets each, Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal are third and fourth on the list. Haris Rauf, meanwhile, is in fifth place with 70 scalps.