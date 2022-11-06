Faisal Shahkar resigns as Punjab police chief

Faisal Shahkar who had been serving as the inspector general of Punjab police, resigned from his post on Sunday.

He sent his resignation to the Punjab Secretary of the Establishment Division and the provincial government.

“It is not possible for me to continue on my current assignments, due to personal reasons, therefore, requested that my services may kindly be withdrawn with immediate effect from Punjab government and placed at the disposal of the federal government,” Shahkar stated in his resignation letter.

His resignation comes hours after the Lahore capital city police officer was removed from his post.

Decorated officer

Shahkar had been appointed as the Punjab police chief only in July to replace his predecessor Rao Sardar after Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was elected as the provincial chief minister against Hamza Shahbaz.

Last week, the United Nations appointed him as an adviser to UN Police – the global policing arm of the international organization.

Political infighting

Earlier, Imran Khan had expressed his displeasure over delays in registering the FIR for the Wazirabad attack on him and his party leadership.

A deadlock emerged after Imran wanted to include the names of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and a senior military officer.

However, the provincial government opposed this.

He expressed dissatisfaction over the Punjab IG and a decision was taken to remove him from the post.

Chaudhry Monis Elahi, Pakistan Muslim League Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q) leader and son of Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, met with Imran Khan in Shaukat Khanum Hospital to inquire about his health.

Monis assured Imran that decisions will be made as per his directions.

PTI senior leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi has also said that there were reservations over the delay in the registration of FIR.

Speaking to journalists he had said that the delay in the registration of FIR was not understandable as it was the right of every Pakistani.

He had said that despite the passage of 48 hours no FIR was had been lodged of the incident.