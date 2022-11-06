Imran Khan discharged from Shaukat Khanum Hospital

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has been discharged from the Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore on Sunday.

Imran escaped with bullet wounds to his legs from an assassination attempt during his long march in Wazirabad on Thursday. He was leading supporters on a highly publicized march to the federal capital to press for early elections.

At least one person was killed while 14 others, including Imran, were injured in a gun attack believed to have been orchestrated with multiple gunmen.

A four-member medical board conducted for the medical treatment of former prime minister Imran Khan.

With doctors say he was injured with four bullet fragments, he was operated on to remove them on Thursday. One of the bullet fragments was close to the bone (tibia) in his right leg, causing it to fracture. A plaster was applied to Imran’s right leg to facilitate healing of the fracture. He is said to be recovering well from his injuries.

The medical board of Shaukat Khanum Hospital has declared all the medical reports of the former prime minister are normal and satisfactory.

Following this, the hospital management told him he could go home today and prepared his discharge slip.

Imran is expected to leave for Zaman Park soon. However, security has been beefed up for his safety outside the hospital and along the route to his home.