Lahore CCPO suspended over violation of discipline

The federal government on Saturday suspended Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, a day after Governor House came under attack.

The disciplinary action was taken as the Lahore police chief failed to comply with the orders of the federal government.

The establishment division has issued a notification to suspend the 21-grade officer of the police service.

“Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, a BS-21 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan presently serving under the Government of Punjab, is placed under suspension, with immediate effect, and until further orders,” the notification read.

Earlier in the day, the administration of the Punjab Governor House sought additional security from the provincial government following the protests of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers outside the building.

The Governor House’s administration sent a letter to the chief secretary and Inspector General (IG) Punjab police to increase the police contingents due to the deteriorated law and order situation.

In its letter, the administration stated that PTI workers vandalized the assets and damaged the security installations after burning tires at the Mall Road Gate of the Governor House.

It added that the outrageous crowd tried to break the Governor House’s gate. The administration asked the provincial authorities to increase police deployment at the building.

Moreover, it was learnt that consultations are underway to hand over security duties of the Punjab Governor’s House to the Centre. The security duties of the Governor House in Lahore are likely to be handed over to Rangers or Frontier Corps (FC).