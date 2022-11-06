Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 12am | 6th November 2022 Samaa News Headlines 12am | 6th November 2022 Nov 06, 2022 Samaa News Headlines 12am | 6th November 2022 Recommended PM Shehbaz urges SC to form full court commission on Imran Khan’s allegations Two of a family die in Karachi explosion Did Elon Musk really tweet ‘Aunty Gormint’ meme? Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular Public speaker Sahil Adeem banned from speeches, refuses to apologize Wazirabad attack: Imran Khan receiving treatment in Lahore as political bickering begins ‘Where do broken hearts go?’: Have Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik separated?