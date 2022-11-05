Two of a family die in Karachi explosion

At least two victims including 40-year-old Sana and her 18-year-old daughter Alishba died in a gas leakage blast on Saturday evening in the Gulistan-e-Jauhar area of Karachi.

The victims were shifted to a private hospital for treatment. However, they both succumbed to their injuries.

Earlier, East SSP Abdur Raheem Shirazi said that the explosion occurred due to a gas leakage in an apartment near Rado Bakery.

A team from Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) has also reached the site to collect the evidence and the police will issue a formal statement based on the BDS report.