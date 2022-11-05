FIA says Senator Azam Swati ‘compromising video’ is doctored

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday claimed that alleged compromising video of PTI leader Senator Azam Khan Swati was not real.

In its press release, the FIA said that the video was examined forensically as per international standards and found to be doctored.

The agency shared that the said video was made using “deep fake tools to create misunderstanding and defame the Honourable Senator”.

“Initial forensic analysis revealed that the video has been edited, and different video clips have been joined with defaced faces. Further analysis, revealed that faces have been swapped in the images using photoshop,” FIA stated in its statement.

The agency further shared that the concerns by Swati warrant a proper investigation and requested the senator to formally register a complaint with FIA.

PTI Senator Azam Swati in a press conference earlier in the day alleged that an unknown user sent his private video with wife to his spouse.

While making this revelation, the PTI leader could not hold his emotions and burst into tears.

He said that the video was recorded during his stay at Supreme Court Judicial Lodges in Quetta.

“They made the video during my stay in Quetta Supreme Court Judicial Lodges,” he said, adding, “My wife, daughter, and granddaughters have left the country.”