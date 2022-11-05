Govt decides to remove containers from Islamabad streets but not Red Zone

The federal government on Saturday decided to remove shipping containers placed on the roads of Islamabad ahead of Imran Khan’s Haqeeqi Azadi March.

On Friday, former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan postponed the march after he sustained bullet injuries in a targeted attempt on his life in Wazirabad.

Sources said that the Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) has directed the contingents of Sindh Police to return.

The government has also ordered paramilitary Rangers to return from Islamabad.

The security personnel were called to the federal capital for security purposes ahead of Imran Khan’s long march which was set to reach after November 10.

However, the attack on Imran Khan has forced its postponement, and he had announced to resume it once he recovers.

Sources also said that the Islamabad administration will also remove shipping containers at entry and exit points of the city.

However, the containers placed in the capital’s Red Zone will not be disturbed.

Lahore CCPO suspended

The federal government suspended Lahore CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar after he failed to report to the center in three days.

The federal government had directed Dogar to report after PTI protestors vandalized Punjab Governor House following an assassination attempt on Imran Khan.

The disciplinary action was taken as Lahore Police chief failed to comply with the orders of the federal government.