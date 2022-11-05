Parliamentary committee to probe Azam Swati video allegations: Senate chairman

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on Saturday announced to constitute a Parliamentary committee to probe into allegations of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati that his compromising video with wife was recorded during his stay in Quetta.

In a statement, he said, “I felt pain over revelations made by Azam Swati.”

The chairman said that the Parliamentary committee would consist of members from all political parties.

The committee will examine all facts and submit the report before the parliament, the chairman added.

PTI Senator Azam Swati in a press conference earlier in the day alleged that an unknown user sent his private video with wife to his spouse.

While making this revelation, the PTI leader could not hold his emotions and burst into tears.

He said that the video was recorded during his stay at Supreme Court Judicial Lodges in Quetta.

“They made the video during my stay in Quetta Supreme Court Judicial Lodges,” he said, adding, “My wife, daughter, and granddaughters have left the country.”