As sun sets, PTI activists dawn on roads to protest on second consecutive day

On the second consecutive day after the assassination attempt on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, the PTI activists on Saturday staged countrywide protests and blocked main arteries in different parts of country to disrupt mobility.

The heterogeneous and charged crowds including women and children chanted anti-government slogans.

The related authorities deployed law enforcement agencies (LEAs) to avert any untoward incidents during the protests.

Battlefield of Faizabad

The party workers and supporters did not face any kind of resistance except in Sindh and Islamabad where PTI’s opponents are in power.

Faizabad Interchange in the federal capital continued to be a battleground for the second consecutive day when the LEAs fired tear gas shells at PTI protesters after they blocked it.

The demonstrators also blocked Islamabad Expressway where the police also resorted to use of tear gas shells to disperse them.

Demonstrations across in Khan’s support

A large number of PTI supporters came out on designated sites in different cities across the country.

In Lahore, the party activists met at Liberty Chowk.

In Karachi, the PTI supporters and activists gathered on Numaish Chowrangi.

Heavy contingent of Karachi police accompained by water cannon was deployed in the area.

In Multan, the protesters gathered in Adda Billi Wala and blocked M-4 route of motorway for an hour.

Charged crowds also gathered at designated spots in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Sialkot, and other small cities.