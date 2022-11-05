PEMRA bans airing Imran Khan on TV; Govt reverses

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Saturday placed a ban on airing live and recorded speeches and media talks of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan. However, an hour later, the government revoked the decision.

The decision to ban ex-PM from airtime had been taken in light of his controversial statements regarding the military.

In a statement, the authority directed the television channels to stop broadcasting Imran Khan’s media talks and speeches either live or recorded.

PEMRA said that different satellite TV channels broadcast Imran Khan’s press conference on November 4.

The ex-PM leveled baseless allegations against the state institutions which were tantamount to hatching conspiracy against them.

PEMRA said that airing such content could instigate brewing hatred among the masses while damaging peace or putting national security at risk was a sheer violation of Article 19 of the Constitution.

This is the second time in a span of around two and half months that PEMRA has barred TV channels from airing Imran Khan’s speeches.

In August, the electronic media regulator had imposed a ban on broadcasting live speeches of Imran Khan on all satellite TV channels with immediate effect.

However, in September, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) overturned PEMRA’s order.