Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

FIR fiasco: PTI decides to replace Punjab Police IG

In the wake of Wazirabad incident, PTI leadership casts doubt over him
Qazafi Butt Nov 05, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership has decided to change Punjab Police Inspector General (IG) Faisal Shahkar, a party source revealed on Saturday.

The source said that the top leadership of the party has cast doubt on IG’s role after recent development in the wake of Wazirabad attack on PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Notably, the first information report (FIR) of the attack on PTI Chairman Imran Khan has not been registered so far, although the party is in power in the province.

The source said that provincial government would send the requisition to federal government for IG’s transfer.

It is worth noted that the federal government has the authority to post an IG in a province on the request of a provincial government.

Imran Khan

PTI

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div