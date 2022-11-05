FIR fiasco: PTI decides to replace Punjab Police IG

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership has decided to change Punjab Police Inspector General (IG) Faisal Shahkar, a party source revealed on Saturday.

The source said that the top leadership of the party has cast doubt on IG’s role after recent development in the wake of Wazirabad attack on PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Notably, the first information report (FIR) of the attack on PTI Chairman Imran Khan has not been registered so far, although the party is in power in the province.

The source said that provincial government would send the requisition to federal government for IG’s transfer.

It is worth noted that the federal government has the authority to post an IG in a province on the request of a provincial government.